NABARD launches Sanitation Literacy Campaign to promote literacy in WASH products

Dr G.R.Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, has launched a Pan India Sanitation Literacy Campaign on 02 October 2020 to promote literacy in WASH products (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) with an objective of focusing on behavioural changes that promote the usage of toilets. As a part of the campaign, NABARD, Goa RO, has organised a Sanitation Literacy Campaign in the Village of Pilerne on 12 November 2020.

Smt. Usha Ramesh, GM/OIC has declared the launching of the campaign in the State and said that NABARD would reach remote villages in the State for promoting the importance of WASH. She highlighted the fact that Goa being the most literate states, is already aware of the good hygiene practices. However, considering the tourist destination a large number of people visit the State throughout the year and therefore there is a need for committed efforts in this regard, said Smt. Ramesh.

A good number of villagers and other stakeholders viz; BDO, Bardez, Sarpanch, Officials of the Planning Department and officials from Goa Waste Management Corporation were present during the occasion. Shri Vasant Savardekar, DGM, Shri Nitin Chaughule, Manager and Shri Rupesh C Bhamoikar, Manager also attended the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)