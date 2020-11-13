Left Menu
Thunderstorm with light rain over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Nov 14: IMD

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive moderate rain on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive moderate rain on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at a few places on November 14 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said.

Additionally, the weather agency said that sky conditions were likely to be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours in Chennai city and neighbouring areas. "Light to moderate rain likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively," the IMD added. (ANI)

