Thousands throng Karnataka's Shivamogga amid festival season
Residents of Karnataka's Shivamogga thronged the markets for shopping amid of Diwali season.ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:15 IST
Residents of Karnataka's Shivamogga thronged the markets for shopping amid of Diwali season. The traders are pleased with the arrival of the festival season as their business has started to pick up and there is a significant surge in footfall.
"Business in Shivamogga is good now. Customers are buying more now because rates are at a medium level as compared to high prices before," says Hichak Nagesh, a vegetable wholesaler. He further said amid of Diwali season, the price of vegetables has also stabilised.
"The price of beans is from Rs 20-30. Onion is between Rs 40-60. The rate of tomato is between Rs 10-15. Most vegetables are under Rs 25. All people can easily consume vegetables," Nagesh said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diwali
- Karnataka
- Shivamogga
- the festival season
ALSO READ
Indiaspora founder to receive Global Service Award at Canada-India Business Council’s Diwali awards
MSRTC not to hike fares during Diwali in light of pandemic
Have a Super HIT Diwali - says Godrej LAL HIT in a new digital film
7,000 tonnes of onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes more expected to arrive before Diwali: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.
7,000 tonnes onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes likely to arrive before Diwali: Goyal