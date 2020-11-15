Algerian president ends COVID-19 treatment, to undergo checks
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has finished treatment for COVID-19 but will undergo follow-up checks, the presidency said on Sunday. Tebboune, 75, was flown to a German hospital 19 days ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Tebboune was elected last December after more than a year of mass protests that toppled his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:06 IST
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has finished treatment for COVID-19 but will undergo follow-up checks, the presidency said on Sunday.
Tebboune, 75, was flown to a German hospital 19 days ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Tebboune was elected last December after more than a year of mass protests that toppled his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He has vowed to carry out political and economic reforms in the OPEC member nation.
Algerians earlier this month approved changes to the constitution to allow more powers for the parliament and prime minister, and pave the way for the army to take part in peacekeeping missions overseas. Tebboune has also announced plans to develop the non-energy sector to diversify the economy away from oil and gas and create sorely-needed jobs in the North African nation of 44 million people.
- READ MORE ON:
- North African
- German
- Abdelmadjid Tebboune
- Abdelaziz
- Algerian
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 500,000
Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus
Euro zone factory activity boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027; France's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 46,290 and more
Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI