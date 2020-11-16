Left Menu
UP CM condoles loss of life during Kanpur clash

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the loss of life during a clash that erupted between two groups following a minor issue in Kanpur's Wajidpur village.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:58 IST
UP CM condoles loss of life during Kanpur clash
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the loss of life during a clash that erupted between two groups following a minor issue in Kanpur's Wajidpur village. As one person was killed during the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath expressed grief over the incident which took place yesterday under Chakeri police station in Kanpur and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted. Speaking about the incident, Rajkumar Aggarwal, Kanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) said: "Foot of victim fell on a water pouch lying on road and its water spilt on another youth, resulting in a clash. Four people have been arrested so far."Other locals also gathered when the clash erupted, the SP informed."The situation is now under control," he added. (ANI)

