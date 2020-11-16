Colder days ahead for Odisha

The temperature is likely to start dipping in several parts of Odisha in the coming days, said the state's meteorological department on Monday. The winter season brings chilly weather to Odisha with the minimum temperature going down to as much as 7 deg Celsius in some parts of the state.

"This year a strong La Nina phenomenon is going on. It's a process that happens in the Pacific Ocean. We are excepting colder winter will be much higher in comparison to last year. There will be dry weather in the coming 3-4 days, and mercury will further dip in Odisha in the next five days," said Umasankar Das, a scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. La Nina weather pattern refers to the cooling of the Pacific waters as strong winds blow on the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia.

Experts say the dry weather will continue in Odisha over the next few days. "In the first phase, during the last two weeks, Odisha has recorded below 10 degree Celsius temperature at 11 places. We are expecting no change in weather in the coming 3-4 days," Das added.

The wind-wave from the east has started weakening, following which the mercury is likely to fall after Diwali and the cold weather may return, the expert added. This kind of weather is said to create favourable conditions for the transmission of coronavirus as the state enters a crucial stage to combat the spread of Covid-19. (ANI)