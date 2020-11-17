Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day as of 8 pm.

As many as 2,58,828 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state so far, including 2,43,686 discharges and 1,410 deaths. Among the new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) area reported 150 cases, the highest in the state followed by Medchal Malkajigiri with 77 cases. (ANI)