Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts

This is the second year the ministry has hired private agencies for a pilot study of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based remote sensing data collection in agricultural areas of 100 districts for assessing gram panchayat level under the PMFBY. "Since harvesting in selected 100 rice growing districts is in full swing currently and will be completed shortly as per the crop season, we have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to give approval for flying drones over selected regions," the official told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:37 IST
Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The agriculture ministry has sought civil aviation regulator DGCA's nod for allowing shortlisted private agencies operate drones to capture images of rice fields in 100 districts to assess crop yields at gram panchayat level under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), according to a senior government official. This is the second year the ministry has hired private agencies for a pilot study of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based remote sensing data collection in agricultural areas of 100 districts for assessing gram panchayat level under the PMFBY.

"Since harvesting in selected 100 rice growing districts is in full swing currently and will be completed shortly as per the crop season, we have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to give approval for flying drones over selected regions," the official told PTI. A letter in this regard has been written to the DGCA seeking permission for agencies such as AMNEX, Agrotech, RMSI Pvt Ltd and Weather Risk Management Services Private Ltd to operate drones for two months till December 31, he said.

The official mentioned that the drone-based images are one of the important inputs in the models for crop yield estimation and validation. The shortlisted agencies have already started the study in their assigned regions as per the time schedule. The drone-based images will be captured in 10 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. On benefits of using drones for the PMFBY, the official said crop damage valuations have traditionally been difficult to make as it is carried out manually after an insurable event such as floods, drought or pest infestation. However, the remote sensing data captured through drones will help get the accurate information on crop conditions and losses to farmers, and shorten timelines for crop insurance claims, he explained. "After the success of pilot studies, it will be scaled up," the official added.

As per the official data, about 241.7 lakh hectare farm land has been insured in the 2020 kharif season.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CBI probing own ex-directors violation of natural justice, says court

The CBI investigating its own former directors in a corruption case is a violation of principles of natural justice, a Delhi court said on Tuesday while pulling up the agency for slow pace of probe. The CBI faced the wrath after its public ...

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesnt have a name. The white giraffe now stands a...

Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning

A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape while police said it appeared to be case of drowningEarlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies were recovered from a...

Dutch farmers protest reining in nitrogen oxide emissions

Farmers angry at the Dutch governments policies to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions protested Tuesday in The Hague, snarling traffic as they drove their tractors toward the center of the city. Members of the Farmers Defence Force group who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020