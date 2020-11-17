Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu over next 2 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Tuesday said that parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:23 IST
Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu over next 2 days
S Balachandran, Director, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Tuesday said that parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days. S Balachandran, Director, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said, "Moderate rainfall likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu during the next two days. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram during the next 24 hours."

He said that the highest rainfall of 17 cm occurred in Tuticorin in the last 24 hours. Talking about the weather developments in the Arabian Sea, he said, "Low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the South East Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture near the Lakshadweep area and the coast of Kerala. They are advised to return to safe locations by today evening." (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CBI probing own ex-directors violation of natural justice, says court

The CBI investigating its own former directors in a corruption case is a violation of principles of natural justice, a Delhi court said on Tuesday while pulling up the agency for slow pace of probe. The CBI faced the wrath after its public ...

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesnt have a name. The white giraffe now stands a...

Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning

A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape while police said it appeared to be case of drowningEarlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies were recovered from a...

Dutch farmers protest reining in nitrogen oxide emissions

Farmers angry at the Dutch governments policies to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions protested Tuesday in The Hague, snarling traffic as they drove their tractors toward the center of the city. Members of the Farmers Defence Force group who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020