UP Cong asks state govt to compensate farmers for crop loss due to rain

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday expressed concern over the damage to crops due to rain and demanded that the state government give adequate compensation to the affected farmers. Alleging that that state government was "not sensitive" towards farmers, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the purchase centres were not opened in time.

"The government should give adequate compensation to farmers for their losses due to rains. Instructions should also be issued to purchase wet paddy at government purchasing centres," Lallu said in a statement issued here. Had the purchase centres opened timely, the farmers would not have suffered the losses.

"The government should adopt sensitive attitude towards farmers and come forward for their help," he said. The state had witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday night and Monday..