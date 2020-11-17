Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI proposes amendments in import regulations for food products

Food regulator FSSAI has proposed amendments in import regulations, making registration and audit mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities that exports certain categories of food products to India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:49 IST
FSSAI proposes amendments in import regulations for food products

Food regulator FSSAI has proposed amendments in import regulations, making registration and audit mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities that exports certain categories of food products to India. The categories of food products would be specified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) from time to time based on the risk. The FSSAI has sought comments from public on its draft regulations 'Food Safety and Standards (Import) Amendment Regulations, 2020'. It seeks to amend the import regulations of 2017. As per draft regulations, "Food Authority may from time to time based on the risk specify the categories of food products to be exported to India, for which inspection or audit of Foreign Food manufacturing facilities producing such categories of foods shall be mandatory." The foreign food manufacturing facilities falling under such categories and desirous to export such article of food to India should register with the food authority before exporting to India, it added. Foreign Food manufacturing facility either directly or through importer may apply for registration, the draft said. On receipt of a complete application, the Food Authority would process the application for inspection and issuance of registration or rejection of the application. "Officials from FSSAI and relevant ministry/ organization/ department for the purpose of inspection of foreign food manufacturing facilities shall be nominated by the Food Authority," the draft regulations said. Foreign food manufacturing facility (ies) might be inspected in a manner as specified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). These facilities can also be inspected after the issuance of registration, as deemed necessary.

Foreign food manufacturing facility found to be in compliance of Food Safety and Standards Act would be registered for five years. "Foreign Food manufacturing facility which requires mandatory audit shall get their facility audited by the auditing agency recognized by the Food Authority," the draft said. The frequency of audit will be specified by the food authority from time to time. The copy of the audit report/certificate issued by the auditing agency should be submitted to the Food Authority. FSSAI also proposes suspension or cancellation of registration if foreign food manufacturing facility or their food products are found not to be in compliance of food safety law. However, food authority might review the suspension or cancellation after giving opportunity for hearing or clarification, as deemed fit.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA cancels next year's U-17 women's World Cup in India, allots it 2022 edition

The Womens Under-17 World Cup in India, which was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic, was on Tuesday cancelled by the world governing body FIFA and the country was handed the hosting rights of the 2022 edition. The decision was take...

Weinstein accusers endorse Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang

A group of women who say they were victimised by Harvey Weinstein, including one who testified at his trial, have endorsed former prosecutor Lucy Lang to replace the Manhattan district attorney who put the movie mogul behind bars. The women...

RPF officer saves woman about to fall into train-platform gap

A Railway Protection Force officeron Tuesday saved the life of a woman who lost her balancewhile boarding a train in Kalyan station and was in danger offalling into the platform gapRPF sub inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty onplatform numb...

Jewellery, cash worth Rs 9 lakh looted; one robber arrested

Three armed robbers looted ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 9 lakh from a jewellery shop here in Maharashtra, but the store owner and employees managed to pin down one of them and got him arrested, police said on Tuesday. ACP Kalyan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020