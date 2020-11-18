Mamata Banerjee mourns loss of Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of celebrated Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta, who died in Germany on November 17. He was 87.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:28 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the demise of celebrated Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta, who died in Germany on November 17. He was 87.
"Saddened at the passing away of Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet and translator Alokeranjan Dasgupta. My condolences to his family and admirers," Banerjee said in a post on Twitter.
Alokeranjan Dasgupta was born in 1933 in Kolkata. He was well-known for translating Bengali and Santal poetry and plays into English and German. He had also translated German and French literature into Bengali. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Santal
- Alokeranjan Dasgupta
- Mamata Banerjee
- French
- English
- Bengali
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row
French police arrest man armed with machete in Paris
French airstrikes kill over 50 terrorists in Mali
Four more in custody over last week's attack in French city of Nice - BFM/AFP
New French lockdown to reduce economic activity by about 15% - Finance Ministry source