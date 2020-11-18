Left Menu
Danish agriculture minister quits over mink culling fiasco

There is no evidence that the mutated version is more dangerous but the government moved quickly out of safety, though it lacked the legal basis to order the killing of healthy animals too. “I have today informed the prime minister that I want to resign from the government,” said Mogens Jensen, the 57-year-old agriculture minister.

18-11-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"I have today informed the prime minister that I want to resign from the government," said Mogens Jensen, the 57-year-old agriculture minister. The left-leaning parties that support the Social Democratic one-party, minority government said Wednesday that they no longer have confidence in Jensen. The center-right opposition also expressed similar reservations.

"I apologize ... and I take full responsibility for that," Jensen told Danish broadcaster DR. The government started the cull last month by killing infected animals. However, the order was also given that non-infected animals were to be culled though it did not have the legal authority for that. In total, roughly 15 million minks are to be killed.

The government has scrambled to build political consensus, and said Tuesday that a parliamentary majority was now backing its decision to cull the minks. Danish mink farms are the world's biggest supplier of mink fur, accounting for 40 per cent of global production. Most of exports go to China and Hong Kong.

There are 1,139 mink farms in Denmark, employing about 6,000 people. Breeders have said the culling will put an end to the industry..

