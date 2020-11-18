Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Constitution Day Youth Club to spread awareness

In his inaugural address, Raksha Mantri exhorted the youths of the country to understand the spirit of the constitution and work sincerely to realize its ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:59 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates Constitution Day Youth Club to spread awareness
Shri Rajnath Singh said through this campaign, people should be made aware that the Constitution guides their lives through its core values of discipline, unity in diversity, freedom, equality, sovereignty and social solidarity. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today inaugurated a month-long nationwide Constitution Day Youth Club activities programme organised by the NCC through a Video Conferencing from New Delhi. The aim of the programme is to mobilise youth to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution amongst the people across the nation.

In his inaugural address, Raksha Mantri exhorted the youths of the country to understand the spirit of the constitution and work sincerely to realize its ideals. He said our Constitution was shaped after years of intense discussions and deliberations. The preamble of our constitution begins with "We" and it thus depends upon all of us how we take our country and our system forward. He said we need to make people aware of their rights as enshrined in the constitution but at the same time make them aware of their duties also as both rights and duties are linked to each other. Without fulfilling duties one cannot enjoy his/her rights, he added.

Shri Rajnath Singh said through this campaign, people should be made aware that the Constitution guides their lives through its core values of discipline, unity in diversity, freedom, equality, sovereignty and social solidarity. This is necessary to build a 'New India', he added. Shri Rajnath Singh further said, taking inspiration from great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Dr B. R. Ambedkar and Pandit DeenDayal Upadhyay, we should follow the ideals of the constitution with resolute firmness.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju also spoke on the occasion.

The month-long campaign will be undertaken by the youth organisations of the country i.e. National Cadet Corps(NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association and Red Cross from 18 Nov to 13 Dec 2020.

The Key Objectives of the campaign are to spread awareness amongst the masses, about the basic tenets and the spirit of the Indian Constitution, to include awareness of fundamental duties enshrined in the constitution of India, Qualities of the responsible and productive citizen, Importance of the Constitution of India and to spread the message of Dr B. R. Ambedkar on equality and affirmative actions.

A Nationwide blood donation camp will be organised by volunteer youth from 22 to 24 Nov 20. During the campaign, the youth will also Promote the hashtags# It's My Duty(Department of Justice) and # MeraKartavya (NCC Twitter handle)on social media. The awareness message will also be spread through Emails, Message and Banners. The campaign will include awareness programmes aimed at citizen's responsibility towards nature and a one-week cleanliness drive at home and in the neighbourhood.

Defence Secretary, Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary Youth Affairs Ms Usha Sharma and DG NCC Lt. Gen Rajeev Chopra also addressed the video conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

The head of the UN atomic watchdog agency confirmed on Wednesday reports that Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but said they had been moved from another facility so the countrys overall uranium-enrichin...

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020