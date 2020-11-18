Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:08 IST
Tomar inaugurates capacity building component of PM-FME
New Delhi: Union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses at the inaugural session of "National Conclave for Elected Women Representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions" in New Delhi. Image Credit: IANS

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday inaugurated the capacity building component of a central scheme PM-FME that seeks to promote micro-enterprises. Tomar virtually inaugurated the capacity building component of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME Scheme).

He also launched the GIS One District One Product (ODOP) digital map of India, an official statement said. Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli was also present at the meeting.

"Under the PM-FME Scheme, capacity building is an important component. The scheme envisages imparting training to food processing entrepreneurs, various groups, viz., SHGs/ FPOs/ co-operatives, workers, and other stakeholders associated with the implementation of the scheme," Tomar said. Teli said the training of master trainers aims to benefit nearly 8 lakh beneficiaries from micro-enterprises including members of farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs), co-operatives, and tribal communities.

"The digital ODOP map provides detailed information about ODOP product to all stakeholders," he said. Under the capacity building component of the PM-FME scheme, training of the master trainers would be delivered through online mode, classroom lecture and demonstration, and self-paced online learning material.

NIFTEM and IIFPT are playing key role by providing training and research support to selected enterprises, groups and clusters in partnership with state-level technical institutions. The master trainers will train the district-level trainers, who will train the beneficiaries.

Under the PM-FME Scheme, states have identified the food products of districts, keeping in view the availability of existing clusters and raw materials. The GIS ODOP digital map of India provides details of ODOP products of all the states and facilitate the stakeholders. The digital map also has indicators for tribal, SC, ST, and aspirational districts.

The scheme aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganised segment of the food processing industry and promote formalisation of the sector. It seeks to provide support to FPOs, SHGs, and producers co-operatives along their entire value chain.

"With an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2 lakh micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises," the statement said..

