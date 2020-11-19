Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions on Iran, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed broad sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Iran's human rights abuses a year after a deadly crackdown on anti-government demonstrators.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 01:04 IST
U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions on Iran, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed broad sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Iran's human rights abuses a year after a deadly crackdown on anti-government demonstrators. The sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, which also targeted Iran's intelligence minister, are the latest action to reinforce the "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran pursued by President Donald Trump's administration. They come little more than two months before Trump is due to hand over power to Joe Biden after losing a Nov. 3 election.

The department imposed sanctions on what it described as a key patronage network for Khamenei. It said it blacklisted the Bonyad Mostazafan, or the Foundation of the Oppressed, which is controlled by Khamenei, in a move also targeting 10 individuals and 50 subsidiaries of the foundation in sectors including energy, mining and financial services. The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from doing business with them. Anyone who engages in certain transactions with these individuals and entities runs the risk of being hit with U.S. sanctions.

The charitable foundation - an economic, cultural and social-welfare institution - has amassed vast amounts of wealth to the detriment of the rest of the Iranian economy and controls hundreds of companies and properties confiscated since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, insiders say. The Treasury Department in a statement accused Khamenei of using the foundation's holdings to "enrich his office, reward his political allies, and persecute the regime's enemies."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement: "The United States will continue to target key officials and revenue-generating sources that enable the regime's ongoing repression of its own people." 'SIGN OF DESPERATION'

Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York, called the new sanctions "a sign of desperation" by Trump's administration. "These latest attempts to continue a failed policy of 'maximum pressure' against Iran and its citizens will fail, just as all other attempts have," Miryousefi said.

The head of the blacklisted foundation, Parviz Fattah, tweeted: "The struggle of the declining U.S. government cannot impact the foundation's anti-sanction activities and its productivity." Fattah, who was among those blacklisted on Wednesday, described Trump as "a loser and disturbed person."

U.S.-Iranian tensions have risen since Trump two years ago abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and restored harsh economic sanctions designed to force Tehran into a wider negotiation on curbing its nuclear program, development of ballistic missiles and support for regional proxy forces. President-elect Biden, set to take office on Jan. 20, has said he will return the United States to the nuclear deal, if Iran resumes compliance.

Some analysts have said Trump's piling-on of additional U.S. sanctions appeared to be aimed at making it harder for Biden to re-engage with Iran after taking office. "The administration is clearly, and I think transparently, trying to raise the political cost for Biden to re-engage with Iran and lift the nuclear deal sanctions," said Henry Rome, an Iran analyst with Eurasia Group.

Rome said Wednesday's move could embarrass the supreme leader, dissuade non-U.S. companies from dealing with the charitable foundation even if sanctions are eventually lifted, and put the Biden administration in the potentially difficult position of justifying why they did so. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and accused his ministry of playing a role in serious human rights abuses against Iranians, including during last year's protests.

The U.S. State Department also designated two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials, accusing them of involvement in the killing of nearly 150 people in the city of Mahshahr during last year's crackdown. The action bars them and their immediate families from traveling to the United States. The 2019 crackdown may have been the bloodiest repression of protesters in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Reuters reported last year that about 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15, 2019. The toll was provided to Reuters by three Iranian Interior Ministry officials. Iran's Interior Ministry has said around 225 people were killed during the protests, which erupted after state media announced that gas prices would rise by as much as 200% and the revenue would be used to help needy families.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement urged other nations to take action against Iran for its human rights abuses.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...

Soccer-Ecuadorean player finds passport after internet appeal

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan found his lost passport on Wednesday after fans responded to an internet appeal to help him locate the missing travel document.Estupinan lost his passport on Tuesday, the day he scored a goal in Ecuadors 6-...

Leading Egyptian rights group says two members arrested

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested a senior member of its staff on Wednesday, three days after its administrative manager was detained under charges including joining a terrorist group.The arrests come after sen...

New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise -mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that the citys public school district, the largest in the U.S., would be closed for in-person learning starting on Thursday to ward off the increasing spread of COVID-19.New York City has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020