82 New apartments in New Lynn opened by Megan Woods

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:32 IST
"The Thom St complex also includes an onsite tenancy management office to ensure support is easily accessed," Megan Woods said.

The Government's investment in public housing is delivering more warm, dry homes with today's official opening of 82 new apartments in New Lynn by the Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The Thom Street development replaces 16 houses built in the 1940s, with brand new fit-for-purpose public housing that is in high demand, particularly in our larger cities, Megan Woods said.

"This vital programme of public housebuilding is boosting economic activity as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and provides much-needed housing.

"The Government's housing agency Kāinga Ora continues to design and deliver homes to meet the needs of a wide range of tenants from single people to families, and those with accessibility needs.

"Our focus with building public housing is centred on the people that live in them and are built to high modern standards with full insulation and double-glazed windows, so they are dry, warm and healthy homes.

"The design of new Kāinga Ora developments are aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of the people who live there with multi-purpose community and green spaces.

"The Thom St complex also includes an onsite tenancy management office to ensure support is easily accessed," Megan Woods said.

There are ten different housing types in the development ranging from standalone homes to apartments from one to five-bedroom homes. It also includes 17 accessible homes, making up nearly 14 percent of the homes overall.

It is also close to public transport, the New Lynn town centre, supermarkets, a library and community centre.

Through Budget 2020 the Government is investing more funding to help deliver 8,000 additional new public housing and transitional housing places so that more New Zealanders can have a place to call home that is warm, dry and safe.

This commitment will see Kāinga Ora continue to make better use of its public housing sites, while also purchasing land in areas of high demand.

As well as the public homes currently being built, another 7,000 more are in the planning, feasibility and procurement stages, with over 3,000 to be contracted and have construction start in the next 12 months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

