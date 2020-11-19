J-K's Nagrota encounter ends; four terrorists eliminated, 11 AK rifles seized

An encounter between terrorists and security forces, which broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, has ended, the police said. Four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, while one Police constable sustained injuries during the operation.

According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added. Eleven AK series rifles were seized from the encounter site and a search is underway.

Earlier today, troops of 160 Battalion, 137 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force along with Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police were out on duty after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists. Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 am when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza, the police said in a statement. (ANI)