Air quality dwindles from 'moderate' to 'poor' in parts of Delhi

A layer of haze continued to engulf the national capital on Thursday as air pollution worsened here with several parts reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:42 IST
Visuals from the Qutub Minar area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A layer of haze continued to engulf the national capital on Thursday as air pollution worsened here with several parts reporting an Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' category. As per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI stands at 166, 34 points higher than Wednesday though still in the 'moderate' category.

The AQI in Anand Vihar was reported at 305 (very poor), around Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) at 226 (poor), around Lodhi Road at 181 (moderate), and in RK Puram at 287 (poor), as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

"Pollution was quite extreme a few days back, we used to feel irritation in our eyes whenever we stepped out. It is a little better now as compared to the last week but the problem still persists," said a local resident. This comes after a slight improvement in the AQI owing to light showers in parts of the capital after the firecrackers were used in Diwali, causing pollution levels to reach hazardous levels.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the national capital. (ANI)

