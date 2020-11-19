South Africans urged to embark on mourning for COVID-19 and GBVF victims

The cabinet is calling on South Africans to embark on five days of mourning to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

According to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, the mourning period will start from Wednesday, 25 November to Sunday, 29 November 2020.

"All national flags will fly at half-mast during the five days," Lamola said on Thursday.

The Minister was briefing the media on the outcome of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the recent COVID-19 statistics, the country has 757 144 infections, while the death toll stands at 20 556.

Furthermore, while there has been a drop in the number of sexual offences reported between July and September, the scourge of GBVF continues to haunt women and children in the country.

According to the quarterly crime statistics released last week, South Africa recorded fewer sexual offences between July and September this year.

"In a united move to honour and remember all those who have succumbed to COVID-19 and GBVF, all citizens are encouraged to wear attires and ornaments which symbolise mourning based on their culture, tradition and religious belief," Lamola said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)