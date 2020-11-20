Elephant trapped in well rescued after 16-hour operation in Tamil Nadu

A female elephant that fell into a deep well in an agricultural field here in the Panchapalli Village of Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district was finally rescued on Friday after a 16-hour long rescue operation by the fire department. The well is known to be 100 feet deep and belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam.

As per the Dharmapuri Fire Department, Venkatachalam had heard an Elephant's trumpet and looked for it. He had looked inside the well while looking for the elephant and immediately called the department for help. A team of forest officials rushed to the spot yesterday and have successfully rescued the elephant using two cranes.

A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present at the spot. (ANI)