Random COVID-19 testing in Dehradun for people coming from other states

In order to combat COVID-19, the Dehradun District Administration on Friday started to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests at the Aasarodhi Inter-State Check Post for those coming from other states.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:53 IST
COVID-19 testing being conducted at Aasarodhi Inter-State Check Post. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to combat COVID-19, the Dehradun District Administration on Friday started to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests at the Aasarodhi Inter-State Check Post for those coming from other states. According to Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav, teams from the state health department have been deployed at the post and testing is being done free of cost.

"Corona is on the rise in other states, especially Delhi. Due to increasing contact with these people, cases have been growing here too. We have started free random testing at the check post. A team from the health department has been deployed for the same," Srivastav said. A similar move was made by the district administration earlier in May as a precautionary measure against the virus. It was relaxed at the end of July as cases started to decrease.

As per data from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in Delhi stands at 43,221, including 7,546 new cases in the last 24 hours. Uttarakhand has 4,133 active COVID-19 cases to date. (ANI)

