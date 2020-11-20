SEBI knocks SC's door for Subrata Roy's custody in SEBI-Sahara refund case

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking custody of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy for his alleged failure to return the money collected from the public. SEBI has sought Rs 62,602 crore from Sahara that the company had collected from the public, with a promise of return.

On the other hand, Sahara had claimed that it returned all the money collected from depositors. Subrat Roy is currently on bail in the ongoing SEBI vs Sahara refund case in the apex court. (ANI)