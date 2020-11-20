Pune forest dept arrest 2 for smuggling tortoises

The Pune forest department on Friday have arrested two people and busted a racket smuggling tortoises. According to the forest department official," The Forest Department had received information about smuggling of tortoises from Ganesh Peth area of the Pune city. Keeping that in mind, our team had set a trap to nab the accused."

20 Indian Star Tortoises and 10 Black-Spotted Pond turtles have been recovered from the accused. "Further investigation underway.", the official added. (ANI)

