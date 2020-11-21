Left Menu
Will fight 'Ravan Raj' in Maharashtra with Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Ram Kadam on Palghar lynching case

Referring Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as 'Ravan Raj', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday said that he will continue to fight against the current regime and again take out the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on Palghar lynching case.

BJP leader Ram Kadam. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Referring Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as 'Ravan Raj', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday said that he will continue to fight against the current regime and again take out the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on Palghar lynching case. "The state government tried to stop our 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' but we will fight the Ravan Raj of the current regime. We will hold a hunger strike at Palghar and demand CBI investigation in the case," BJP leader said.

Ram Kadam and some of his supporters were detained by the police from outside his residents in Mumbai, on November 18, during a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to Palghar demanding a probe by the CBI into the Palghar mob lynching case. "We will go to Palghar again. We will take the Jan Aakrosh Yatra to the same spot where our sadhus were brutally killed. Is it a crime to go and pay tribute to our sadhus?" BJP leader said.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

