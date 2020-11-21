Left Menu
Online games to be banned soon in Karnataka: Basavaraja Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said that online games will be banned in the state very soon as people are losing their hard-earned money due to this addiction.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:44 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai has said that online games will be banned in the state very soon as people are losing their hard-earned money due to this addiction. The state Home Minister also said many complaints came from the parents and others about the online games and the state is seriously thinking of banning online gaming which has become a sort of gambling.

"Students, kids, boys, girls are involving themselves very much and even elders as well spending a lot of money to play online games, which has become a sort of gambling," Bommai told reporters. "Through online games, many families are losing their income and that's why the state government is seriously thinking about banning online games," he added.

Online games will be banned after taking suggestions from other States which have already banned them and a meeting will be held with the senior officials and related departments to take their suggestions, the state home minister said. Karnataka Congress leader and in charge of Tamil Nadu Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed the decision of the Home Minister and said "I welcome the statement made by the home minister of Karnataka Basavaraja Bommai of banning online games in the state."

"I have already made it cleared that many are losing their hard-earned money, that's why online games must be banned in Karnataka, and state government stepping ahead to ban online games is the good move," he added. (ANI)

