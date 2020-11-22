Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands march in streets in Taiwan against US pork imports

The ban is due to be lifted in January. That decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens. “I came here today to oppose the import of ractopamine," said Kelvin Chen, a 54-year-old computer engineer who was marching. "I feel these days many who do business are not ethical.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 22-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 14:09 IST
Thousands march in streets in Taiwan against US pork imports

Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow US pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The ban is due to be lifted in January.

That decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs. The drug is banned by the European Union, but is legal in the United States.

Demonstrators marched in front of the Presidential Office Building as part of an annual labor march. “I came here today to oppose the import of ractopamine," said Kelvin Chen, a 54-year-old computer engineer who was marching.

"I feel these days many who do business are not ethical. If they mix the U.S. pork with Taiwan pork and then sell it to us average consumers, we as individuals have no way to know the source of the pork.” “I have a child and when we eat things with ractopamine, it's not good for our bodies,” said Jacky Tsui, a 37-year-old factory worker. “I hope the government can see that we citizens oppose this.”.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's health system under strain as the virus surges back

When Yekaterina Kobzeva, a nurse at a preschool in Russias Ural Mountains, began having trouble breathing, she called an ambulance. It was four days before she managed to find a free hospital bed. The ambulance first took her to get a scan ...

(Eds: corrects date) Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4.

Eds corrects date Mumbai court remands comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya to judicial custody till Dec 4....

Compensation not paid to acid attack victims in 799 out of 1,273 cases: NCW

Acid attack victims have not been paid compensation in 799 out of 1,273 cases across the country, the NCW said and demanded immediate attention of the states on the matter. The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal o...

G20 Summit: S'pore PM calls on world leaders to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on the world leaders to work together to ensure affordable and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and boost global disease surveillance networks to prepare nations for any such fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020