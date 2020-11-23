Left Menu
Minimum temperature to rise in Delhi in next 2-3 days, air quality likely to deteriorate further

As Delhiites continue to brave cold waves in the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two-three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:19 IST
Kuldeep Srivastava speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

As Delhiites continue to brave cold waves in the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two-three days. However, air quality may deteriorate as wind speed will reduce along with the rise in temperature.

"In Delhi-NCR, the temperature was 6.3 degree Celsius at Safdarganj and 6.4 degree Celsius at Lodhi road. It is five degrees below normal that's why we are witnessing a cold wave. The temperature will increase in the next 2-3 days and it will go to 8-9 degrees Celsius. The main reason behind it is western disturbance which is affecting northwest India," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD and head, regional weather forecasting Centre, Delhi told ANI. "From November 20-22, the wind speed was good. It was around 20 kmph so pollutants dispersed quickly as a result air quality was improved. Wind speed will reduce to around 6 kmph in coming days due to which air quality will deteriorate," he said.

Srivastava said that the major reason behind cold waves in the morning hours is the absence of clouds and heat loss at night. "The cold wave in the morning hours will remain as it is. The major reason is the absence of clouds and heat loss at night. Another reason is snowfall and rain in the mountainous regions. The major reason is the absence of clouds and heat loss at night," he said.

Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is reportedly the lowest in the month of November in 17 years. Srivastava said the minimum temperature will go down further in December and January and may break some old records.

"Last year, it was not that cold in October-November like this year. This year October was the coldest month in 58 years and November is also going cold. As records have broken in October and November, the minimum temperate is below 2 degrees Celsius. In the coming months, the temperature will go down 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Winter records in January may break," he said. (ANI)

