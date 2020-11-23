Left Menu
Rush urea, other fertilisers to Punjab immediately: Harsimrat

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday asked the Centre and the Punjab government to rush urea and other fertilisers to the state immediately, saying any further delay in their supply will hit wheat crop.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:52 IST
Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday asked the Centre and the Punjab government to rush urea and other fertilisers to the state immediately, saying any further delay in their supply will hit wheat crop. In a statement here, Harsimrat said the first application of urea to the wheat crop takes place in the mid of November to ensure high yield.

“The time is passing and there is no certainty of farmers receiving the required urea supply of eight lakh tonnes soon with train services to resume tomorrow,” she said. The ex-Union minister said it was unfortunate that the Congress-led state government was "caught napping" with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh "not making any attempt" to ensure the supply of urea by road from nearby areas. “Urea is available at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) plant in Panipat and could have easily been transported by road to parts of Punjab but the Congress government did not take any initiative,” she said. Now, the CM must hold talks with the Centre and ensure urea is supplied to the state on top priority in the next one week to ensure that the wheat crop is not adversely affected, said the former union minister. The state should also make arrangements for supplies from neighbouring states by road, said Harsimrat. She also claimed that farmers have been forced to purchase urea at higher rates from Haryana and Rajasthan. She said whatever limited supply of urea is being made from the NFL plants at Bathinda and Ropar had also been stopped as it had exhausted its quota of supply for Punjab.

She said cooperative societies have already distributed 50,000 tonnes of urea and did not have any more stock pending with them. Keeping all these issues in mind, Harsimrat asked the CM to take up the issue of the transportation of urea and other needed fertilisers to Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The supply of several essential items, including urea, was hit due to the suspension of trains in the wake of farmers' protest against the Centre’s recently enacted three farm laws..

