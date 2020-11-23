Left Menu
Indian Railways prepares to resume train services in Punjab from Nov 25

Indian Railways is preparing to resume train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:52 IST
Indian Railways prepares to resume train services in Punjab from Nov 25
Railway stations prepare to run passenger trains in Punjab (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways is preparing to resume train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday. A passenger who will travel from Ludhiana Railway station said, "I had booked my tickets 15 days ago. The problem which is arising is that not many trains are available at frequent time intervals."

Another passenger said, "I will travel from Ludhiana to Ambala station. After that, I will take another train to my destination." Jasbir Singh, GRP of Punjab Police, said, "We have checked all the railway lines and are ensuring that COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to. We have checked security measures also."

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. It will resume passenger train services from November 25 after observing safety and security of trains and tracks. Train services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protests on railway tracks against the new farm laws. (ANI)

