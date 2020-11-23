Uttarakhand Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, hospitalised with Covid-19

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Monday.

According to AIIMS Public relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Harish Thapliyal, "A team of five medical experts has been formed for treatment and monitoring her health."

On November 22 Maurya tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)