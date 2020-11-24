Fire at petroleum products station in Jeddah extinguished -SPA citing Saudi official

An official at Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy said that a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah as a result of an attack with a projectile, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The official said that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries or casualties, SPA reported. He said that Saudi Aramco's supply of fuel to its customers was not affected, SPA said.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that Houthi forces fired a missile that struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah.