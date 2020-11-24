AAI commences Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020

Country's largest Airport operator and sole Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2020. The week-long celebration from November 23 to November 27 is being observed at all airports and ANS locations managed by the AAI across the country.

The Safety Awareness Week began with the address of Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI. He requested all regional executive directors and airport directors to be proactive and devote time personally for monitoring the safety performance of their respective region/station. The chairman further stressed that in spite of reduced flight movements amid the COVID-19, it has been observed that wildlife/bird menace has increased at airports. Safety preventive measures should continue unabated irrespective of traffic volume, he added.

"To raise awareness on Aviation Safety, AAI will undertake various employee engagement programs at the airports and ANS stations like reviewing of documents and facilities, mock exercises, preventive maintenance etc. Various social campaigns too will be rolled out to raise awareness on the issue", said a media release. Banners and posters are being displayed across AAI offices and operational centres to educate both external and internal stakeholders on the significance of the Safety Awareness Week.

Maneesh Kumar, DDG, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has emphasized on achieving a long-term objective of zero fatality by the year 2030 as envisaged by ICAO in its Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP-2020-22) through better managed safety systems of stakeholders. The release said, "In order to make people of the surrounding community aware about their role in ensuring the safety of aircraft operation in local airports, airport directors will be organising awareness programmes in school/colleges on the role of local residents in aviation safety". (ANI)