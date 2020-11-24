President Kovind offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Rashtrapati Bhawan's official Twitter handle said," President Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh today."

The President and his wife wore traditional attires and prayed at the temple. Later, he received a painting as a token of appreciation from the temple priests. President Ram Nath Kovind had boarded the first flight of the Air India One - B777 aircraft to Chennai for his visit to the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, today morning.

President Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, reached Tirupati airport at Renigunta at 10.30 am today. "President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for the inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple," the office of the President of India tweeted.

