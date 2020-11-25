Left Menu
Ahmed Patel was a tremendous asset for Congress; Rahul, Priyanka, others pay tribute

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel was paid rich tributes by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other political leaders on Wednesday, hours after he died at a Gurgaon hospital. He was 71.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel was paid rich tributes by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other political leaders on Wednesday, hours after he died at a Gurgaon hospital. He was 71. "It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," he tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel and appreciated his loyalty and dependability. "Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Patel transcended party lines and touched everyone's hearts. "I am speechless. For a person whom all friends and opponents used the epithet - 'Ahmed Bhai'. He always performed his duty and remained committed. He always considered the party as his family. He transcended party lines and touched everyone's hearts. I still cannot believe it. Alvida Ahmed ji," he tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel said the demise of Patel is an irreparable loss for Congress, Gujarat and the entire country. "The news of the demise of the valuable gem of the party Ahmed Bhai, who was steadfast in his commitment to the Congress ideology, is shocking for all of us. His passing away is an irreparable loss for Congress, Gujarat and the entire country. God may provide his family members strength. Om Shanti," Baghel tweeted.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

