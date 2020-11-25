Left Menu
CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crores to taxpayers between April-November 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crores to over 41.25 lakhs taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to November 24, 2020, said Income Tax Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:29 IST
Representative Image

Income Tax refunds of Rs 36,028 crores were issued in 39,28,067 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,934 crores were issued in 1,96,880 cases, the Income Tax Department stated.

The Income Tax Department informed about the development via its Twitter handle. (ANI)

