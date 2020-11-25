Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the 'very severe' Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, said SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:14 IST
Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparing for the worst, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to be hit by the 'very severe' Cyclone Nivar by the end of the day, or by early hours of tomorrow morning, said SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF on Monday. "The India Meteorological Department is categorising Cyclone Nivar as 'very severe'. With keeping the average gusting speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour in mind, we are preparing for the worst. Our teams have been on the ground for the last 2 days, and the rest will reach by today evening. Till now 25 teams are deployed through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including 19 teams in Tamil Nadu and six in Puducherry," said Pradhan.

He further informed that a total of seven teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh, which share their border with Tamil Nadu. "If the need arises, we are prepared to airlift more teams wherever there is a requirement," he stated.

Pradhan informed that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 people have been evacuated from Puducherry, and further praised the Central, state and local governments for working in tandem during rescue operations. "All efforts are being made to minimise damage. Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday across the state and suspended public transportation for the day. Puducherry has enforced Section 144 in place to stop the big crowd from gathering at a place," NDRF DG added.

Earlier today, IMD said the cyclone is currently 190 kilometrs southeast of Puducherry and is moving at about 11 kilometres per hour in the northwest direction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. As per IMD, at the time of crossing Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast by the end of today, the wind speed would be about 120-130 kilometres per hour gusting to 145 kilometres per hour. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march

A day ahead of farmers slated protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. The Hary...

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the opPosition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding about the...

Couple held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagad...

Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

A source at Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers confirmed on Wednesday a blast on a tanker in its fleet while at a Saudi Arabian terminal, saying an investigation was underway into its cause.No injuries were reported and there was no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020