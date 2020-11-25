Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP export policy aims doubling farmer income, boosting agri-product shipments

Development of infrastructure facilities to be developed in cluster-based Special Economic Zone in each district of the state will be funded with the provisioned funds for UP Export Infrastructure Development Scheme. Through the Export Policy 2020-25, one of the pivotal aims is doubling the income of farmers and also increasing exports from the agricultural sector, all those ingredients will be adopted.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:34 IST
UP export policy aims doubling farmer income, boosting agri-product shipments

The UP Export Policy 2020-25 approved by the state cabinet aims at doubling the income of farmers and increasing exports from the agricultural sector, the state government said on Wednesday. The policy, which was given a green signal by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, seeks to encourage development and promotion of 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' brands, an official pressnote said.

"This is for the first time that such an elaborate export policy was being rolled out in Uttar Pradesh," UP MSME minister and state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh told PTI. Key focus areas of the policy include handicrafts, agriculture and processed food products, engineering goods, handloom and textile, leather products, carpets and rugs, glass and ceramic products, wood products, sports goods, defence products, services sector, education, tourism, IT and ITES, medical value travels and logistics, it said.

The aim of this policy is to promote development and competitiveness in the field of exports and to provide necessary export-related assistance and services to the export subsidiaries, establishment and development of technical and physical infrastructures to increase exports from the state, industries aimed at encouraging exports, the release said. Providing necessary support for the development of the export potential of the country, identifying the opportunities available in the global market for products manufactured locally/ indigenously in the country and encouraging capacity development by adopting best practices related to exports are among the salient points of the policy.

A detailed implementation strategy has been chalked out to achieve the objectives set out in the policy. It includes simplification of the export process under the implementation strategy - early disposal of export related forms of various departments of the state by reducing procedural formalities through a single window system.

It will also look to address the problems of exporters, development and promotion of 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' brands, cooperation in obtaining registrations of Geographical Indicators (GI) for exportable products. Organising capacity development and training programmes of service providers, establishment of the B2B exchanges so that small and small entrepreneurs of the state will also be able to take advantage of online trading facility, special provision to be made to increase exports from service sector, organising 'District Export Bandhu' meetings every quarter are some other features included in the export policy.

The expenditure on facilities and other ancillary activities provided to eligible units under the export policy 2020-25 will be kept within the limit of the amount provided in the budget. Development of infrastructure facilities to be developed in cluster-based Special Economic Zone in each district of the state will be funded with the provisioned funds for UP Export Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Through the Export Policy 2020-25, one of the pivotal aims is doubling the income of farmers and also increasing exports from the agricultural sector, all those ingredients will be adopted. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Export Promotion Policy-2019 with the objective of promoting agro-based exports and doubling the income of farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2020-25 will adopt all those components which are not covered by the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Promotion Policy, for the purpose of doubling the income of farmers and promoting exports from the agricultural sector. As per the policy, e-Haat portal will be developed for the sale and purchase of animals. The financial assistance has been made in the policy on the recruitment of specialised services by the exporting units related to food processing to ensure international quality.

Uttar Pradesh export policy is also aimed at availability of natural and human resources in the state and opportunities available in the international market, use of existing possibilities in the state, employment generation to youth, rapid growth in the direction of exports, export incentives and creation of incentive environment..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march

A day ahead of farmers slated protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. The Hary...

Don't misunderstand party : Mamata to disgruntled TMC leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to disgruntled TMC leaders on Wednesday said she is aware of those in touch with the opPosition camp and differences among individuals should not lead to any misunderstanding about the...

Couple held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagad...

Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

A source at Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers confirmed on Wednesday a blast on a tanker in its fleet while at a Saudi Arabian terminal, saying an investigation was underway into its cause.No injuries were reported and there was no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020