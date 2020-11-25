UP export policy aims doubling farmer income, boosting agri-product shipments

The UP Export Policy 2020-25 approved by the state cabinet aims at doubling the income of farmers and increasing exports from the agricultural sector, the state government said on Wednesday. The policy, which was given a green signal by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, seeks to encourage development and promotion of 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' brands, an official pressnote said.

"This is for the first time that such an elaborate export policy was being rolled out in Uttar Pradesh," UP MSME minister and state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh told PTI. Key focus areas of the policy include handicrafts, agriculture and processed food products, engineering goods, handloom and textile, leather products, carpets and rugs, glass and ceramic products, wood products, sports goods, defence products, services sector, education, tourism, IT and ITES, medical value travels and logistics, it said.

The aim of this policy is to promote development and competitiveness in the field of exports and to provide necessary export-related assistance and services to the export subsidiaries, establishment and development of technical and physical infrastructures to increase exports from the state, industries aimed at encouraging exports, the release said. Providing necessary support for the development of the export potential of the country, identifying the opportunities available in the global market for products manufactured locally/ indigenously in the country and encouraging capacity development by adopting best practices related to exports are among the salient points of the policy.

A detailed implementation strategy has been chalked out to achieve the objectives set out in the policy. It includes simplification of the export process under the implementation strategy - early disposal of export related forms of various departments of the state by reducing procedural formalities through a single window system.

It will also look to address the problems of exporters, development and promotion of 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' brands, cooperation in obtaining registrations of Geographical Indicators (GI) for exportable products. Organising capacity development and training programmes of service providers, establishment of the B2B exchanges so that small and small entrepreneurs of the state will also be able to take advantage of online trading facility, special provision to be made to increase exports from service sector, organising 'District Export Bandhu' meetings every quarter are some other features included in the export policy.

The expenditure on facilities and other ancillary activities provided to eligible units under the export policy 2020-25 will be kept within the limit of the amount provided in the budget. Development of infrastructure facilities to be developed in cluster-based Special Economic Zone in each district of the state will be funded with the provisioned funds for UP Export Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Through the Export Policy 2020-25, one of the pivotal aims is doubling the income of farmers and also increasing exports from the agricultural sector, all those ingredients will be adopted. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Export Promotion Policy-2019 with the objective of promoting agro-based exports and doubling the income of farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2020-25 will adopt all those components which are not covered by the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Promotion Policy, for the purpose of doubling the income of farmers and promoting exports from the agricultural sector. As per the policy, e-Haat portal will be developed for the sale and purchase of animals. The financial assistance has been made in the policy on the recruitment of specialised services by the exporting units related to food processing to ensure international quality.

Uttar Pradesh export policy is also aimed at availability of natural and human resources in the state and opportunities available in the international market, use of existing possibilities in the state, employment generation to youth, rapid growth in the direction of exports, export incentives and creation of incentive environment..