Cyclone Nivar: Water levels in TN rivers Aaniar, Palar rise due to continuous rains

Due to continuous rain in most parts of Tamil Nadu signalling the fast approaching Cyclone Nivar, river Aaniar in Tiruvallur district and river Palar in Chengalpattu district are witnessing a rise in water levels, said Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited the Chembarambakkam Lake to review the situation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Due to continuous rain in most parts of Tamil Nadu signalling the fast approaching Cyclone Nivar, river Aaniar in Tiruvallur district and river Palar in Chengalpattu district are witnessing a rise in water levels, said Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday. In a series of tweets, CWC said that river Nagari in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is also raising, which is likely to give additional inflows into Poondi Dam in Tiruvallur District of Tamilnadu.

"River Aaniar at Puduvayal in Tiruvallur district of Tamilnadu is rising. Hydrograph is appended," CWC tweeted. "River Palar at Chengapattu in Chengalpattu district is rising due to continuous rain in association with Nivar. Hydrograph is appended," it tweeted further.

"River Nagari at Buggaagraharam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh is rising. This is likely to give additional inflows into Poondi Dam in Tiruvallur district of Tamilnadu Hydrograph is appended," CWC said in another tweet. Earlier today, shutters of Chembarambakkam Lake were opened to release water into Adyar River, in order to avert flooding. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited the Chembarambakkam Lake to review the situation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in its weather forecast said that Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupati, Vellore, Ranipettai, and Nagapattinam districts will be affected by the approaching cyclone. Earlier, India Meteorological Department in its national bulletin said the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and lay centred at 2.30 pm on November 25 over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 81.0°E, about 90 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 150 km east southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south southeast of Chennai.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. The Cyclone is being monitored by Doppler Weather Radar at Chennai, Karaikal, and Sriharikota," said IMD. Due to continuous rainfall, severe water-logging in the area around Chennai's Poonamallee High Road was also reported today. (ANI)

