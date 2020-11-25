Andhra Pradesh reports 6 deaths, 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh has reported six deaths and 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 nodal officer, on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, "In the last 24 hours, 60,726 samples of COVID-19 are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 831 of them are detected COVID-19 positive. With this, the total cases of COVID-19 have increased to 8,64,674. Out of them, 12,673 are still active."

"In the past 24 hours, 1,176 persons recovered from COVID-19. Total recovered cases now stand at 8,45,039. In the past 24 hours, 6 deaths have been reported due to this virus.", the bulletin added. The media bulletin added, "The deaths reported were two in Krishna district, one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, and West Godavari districts. The total number of deaths in the state has increased to 6962." (ANI)