Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast says Hershey cocoa beans deal could derail farmer income scheme

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top producers, are expected to sell their first full cocoa crop this season under a new scheme that includes a price premium of $400 per tonne, but they have clashed with industry over its implementation. While Hershey and other chocolate makers support the premium, known as a living income differential (LID), Hershey has also struck a deal to take delivery of as much as 30,000 tonnes of beans through the ICE exchange, which will allow it to avoid paying the LID for those beans.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 26-11-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 03:03 IST
Ivory Coast says Hershey cocoa beans deal could derail farmer income scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. chocolate maker Hershey's move to buy cheap beans from the New York futures exchange is an attempt to derail plans by Ivory Coast and Ghana to increase farmers' income, the Ivorian cocoa regulator alleged in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top producers, are expected to sell their first full cocoa crop this season under a new scheme that includes a price premium of $400 per tonne, but they have clashed with industry over its implementation.

While Hershey and other chocolate makers support the premium, known as a living income differential (LID), Hershey has also struck a deal to take delivery of as much as 30,000 tonnes of beans through the ICE exchange, which will allow it to avoid paying the LID for those beans. Yves Kone, head of Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), said in the Nov. 18 letter to the president of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) industry group that the purchase signalled the company's opposition to the LID scheme.

"It is a conspiracy to defeat the concept of the floor price as known, and therefore not to grant a remunerative price to all cocoa producers in our countries," Kone said in the letter. Hershey said in a statement that it was committed to paying the LID: "It's important to remember that there's still cocoa in the marketplace that was produced and sold prior to the implementation of the LID."

"The majority of the cocoa products we buy will continue to come from West Africa and will include the LID for the 2020-21 crop and beyond," it said. The WCF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kone urged WCF head Rick Scobey to push companies to respect their engagements and pay the LID. He warned that Ivory Coast could take measures including publicly shaming companies and suspending sustainability and certification programmes used by companies to assure consumers that beans are ethically sourced. Last week, Ghana's cocoa regulator threatened to suspend the sustainability schemes, accusing cocoa and chocolate companies of thwarting government attempts to combat farmer poverty.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trumps pardon...

Soccer world mourns as Argentina great Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. Be...

Soccer-Maradona - the greatest street footballer

Diego Maradonas famous second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup began with the tightest of turns by the Argentine and the deftest of touches to begin his incredible, unstoppable, dribble goalwards.It was the kind of technique and i...

Soccer-Real leave Inter close to exit after Vidal sees red

Real Madrid claimed a first-ever win at San Siro on Wednesday, beating Inter 2-0 in the Champions League after the Serie A side had midfielder Arturo Vidal sent off for dissent in the first half.Eden Hazard converted a seventh-minute penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020