Delhi metro to and from NCR curtailed till 2 pm today due to farmers' protest

Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be restricted on Thursday till 2 pm in view of the November 26-28 farmers' rally against the new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:48 IST
Representative Image.

Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be restricted on Thursday till 2 pm in view of the November 26-28 farmers' rally against the new farm laws. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it is being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.

"Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in wake of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow (Thursday) from resumption early in the morning till 2 PM through loops. After 2 PM, trains will run on all lines from end to end," DMRC said in a tweet on Wednesday night. No services will be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya on Yellow Line (which connects Delhi to Gurugram), as trains will run on a loop from Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre sections.

On Blue Line, no services will be available from New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre and Anand Vihar to Vaishali sections till 2 pm. Trains will run on the loop between Dwarka Sector-21 and Anand Vihar/New Ashok Nagar, and Noida City Centre and Noida Electronic City sections. On Magenta Line, no services will be available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden, even though regular services from Janakpuri West to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh would be available.

No services will be available from Tikri Kalan to Brig. Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line till 2 pm. On Violet Line, which connects Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, services from Badarpur border to Mewala Maharajpur will not be available. Trains will run from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh sections. On Red Line, which connects Delhi to Ghaziabad, no services will be available between Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section. Trains will run on loops between Rithala and Dilshad Garden, and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda sections.

Regular services will remain available in the entire section of Pink Line, Grey Line, Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Line during this period. After 2 pm, train services will resume on all lines from end to end without loops in a regular manner, the DMRC said. Heavy security has been deployed at the Haryana-Delhi border as well. (ANI)

