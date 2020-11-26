As Cyclone Nivar weakens, fisherfolk hope to return to sea

As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar, which crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, weakened into 'severe' cyclonic storm, the fisherfolk hope to return to their work soon even as the disaster has not affected the community much. The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which originated in Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest direction and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with a wind speed of 9 kmph from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 pm today, IMD informed.

"We are happy that cyclone did not affect us. A day ahead, we shifted all our boats and fishing net to a safe zone. Each boat costs Rs 2 lakh and a bundle of fishing net is for Rs 70,000. We are thankful to God that our property is safe now," Sakthi Vel, one of the fishermen from Puducherry's Eraiyanur village, told ANI. The sea still remains choppy and they cannot go fishing for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited different areas of the Union Territory to assess the damage done by Cyclone Nivar. "Heavy rainfall of 23 centimeters in 24 hours was observed. No report of loss of life. We have never seen such torrential rains here. Electricity in the city will be restored in 12 hours," Narayansamy told ANI.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force personnel cleared the uprooted trees in the Kamaraj Nagar area to make way for the public. (ANI)