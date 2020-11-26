Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Cyclone Nivar weakens, fisherfolk hope to return to sea

As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar, which crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, weakened into 'severe' cyclonic storm, the fisherfolk hope to return to their work soon even as the disaster has not affected the community much.

ANI | Puducherry/Tamil Nadu | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:03 IST
As Cyclone Nivar weakens, fisherfolk hope to return to sea
A visual of sea from . Image Credit: ANI

As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar, which crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, weakened into 'severe' cyclonic storm, the fisherfolk hope to return to their work soon even as the disaster has not affected the community much. The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which originated in Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest direction and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with a wind speed of 9 kmph from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 pm today, IMD informed.

"We are happy that cyclone did not affect us. A day ahead, we shifted all our boats and fishing net to a safe zone. Each boat costs Rs 2 lakh and a bundle of fishing net is for Rs 70,000. We are thankful to God that our property is safe now," Sakthi Vel, one of the fishermen from Puducherry's Eraiyanur village, told ANI. The sea still remains choppy and they cannot go fishing for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited different areas of the Union Territory to assess the damage done by Cyclone Nivar. "Heavy rainfall of 23 centimeters in 24 hours was observed. No report of loss of life. We have never seen such torrential rains here. Electricity in the city will be restored in 12 hours," Narayansamy told ANI.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force personnel cleared the uprooted trees in the Kamaraj Nagar area to make way for the public. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The ski season is approach...

India, Nepal agree to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretaries hold talks

India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation during a productive meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal. Shringla began his two-day off...

Closing shops on Sundays shouldn't be confused with weekend lockdown: U’Khand Govt

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital but only closure of market places, barring shops selling essentials, on Sundays for sanitisation purposes in the wake of the COVID-...

India, Australia players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones

The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minutes silence ahead of the first ODI on Friday in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September. The former Australia batsman, who had represented hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020