Families of 26/11 attack victims pay homage

Remembering the martyrs of the deadly attack of 26/11 where 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in a rampage across the city, families of the victims on Thursday paid homage to them in the the Mumbai Police Headquarters in the city. The event was held at the newly-built memorial at the police headquarters in South Mumbai. It was attended by the family members of the martyred police and security personnel.

The event dedicated for the 12th anniversary of the deadly terror attack was attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers. "Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs," Mumbai Police tweeted.

On November 26, 2012, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists arrived through sea and open fired, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel and injuring many during the three-day siege in Mumbai. Though nine terrorists were killed by the security forces, then ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the high profile places targeted by the terrorists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"I pay tributes to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey condolences to their families. Heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. The nation will always be grateful to your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)