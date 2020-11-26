Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families of 26/11 attack victims pay homage

Remembering the martyrs of the deadly attack of 26/11 where 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in a rampage across the city, families of the victims on Thursday paid homage to them in the the Mumbai Police Headquarters in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:43 IST
Families of 26/11 attack victims pay homage
Candles in front of newly-built memorial at the police headquarters in South Mumbai. (Photo from Mumbai Police twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering the martyrs of the deadly attack of 26/11 where 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in a rampage across the city, families of the victims on Thursday paid homage to them in the the Mumbai Police Headquarters in the city. The event was held at the newly-built memorial at the police headquarters in South Mumbai. It was attended by the family members of the martyred police and security personnel.

The event dedicated for the 12th anniversary of the deadly terror attack was attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers. "Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs," Mumbai Police tweeted.

On November 26, 2012, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists arrived through sea and open fired, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel and injuring many during the three-day siege in Mumbai. Though nine terrorists were killed by the security forces, then ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the high profile places targeted by the terrorists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"I pay tributes to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey condolences to their families. Heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. The nation will always be grateful to your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The ski season is approach...

India, Nepal agree to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretaries hold talks

India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation during a productive meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal. Shringla began his two-day off...

Closing shops on Sundays shouldn't be confused with weekend lockdown: U’Khand Govt

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital but only closure of market places, barring shops selling essentials, on Sundays for sanitisation purposes in the wake of the COVID-...

India, Australia players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones

The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minutes silence ahead of the first ODI on Friday in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September. The former Australia batsman, who had represented hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020