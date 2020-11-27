Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon, pollution levels: Netanyahu

Addressing a digital conference of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), he said obstacles to conserving solar energy would have to be overcome to ensure supply on days when there is no sun. "We want a future with less carbon and less pollution, a future based on green energy and that's why I welcome this vital initiative by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I want to assure you that Israel is your partner in this quest," a government release quoted Netanyahu as saying.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 05:33 IST
Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon, pollution levels: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is India's partner in its quest for a future with low carbon and pollution levels, and exuded confidence that solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of his country's energy supply by 2030. Addressing a digital conference of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), he said obstacles to conserving solar energy would have to be overcome to ensure supply on days when there is no sun.

"We want a future with less carbon and less pollution, a future based on green energy and that's why I welcome this vital initiative by Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I want to assure you that Israel is your partner in this quest," a government release quoted Netanyahu as saying. "I believe that the most important renewable energy is ingenuity and innovation. And all the countries represented here, beginning with India and Israel, and all of you, are committed to seizing innovation in order to seize the future. And on that I think we can all be very, very hopeful," he said on Thursday.

Netanyahu attended the digital conference on the personal invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The ISA, which seeks to harness the power of the sun to reduce pollution and carbon footprint, is an initiative of Modi. Over 80 countries are members of the alliance.

India was re-elected as president of the ISA for a term of two years at its third assembly in October. Netanyahu noted that the sun is almost the exclusive source of renewable energy in his country.

Approximately 10 per cent of Israel's energy consumption originates in solar energy. Solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of Israel's energy supply by 2030, he said. The Israeli prime minister said the obstacles to conserving solar energy would have to be overcome in order to provide it when there is no sun, he said.

Netanyahu pointed out that hundreds of Israeli start-ups are active in the solar sector today following an investment of billions of dollars. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and ministers from India, Denmark and Britain also attended the digital conference.

The ISA was jointly launched by Modi and then French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. It is a major global initiative for the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, envisioning rapid deployment of solar energy units.

The ISA Framework Agreement was opened for signature during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Morocco in November 2016 and the ISA became a treaty-based intergovernmental body in December 2017..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest

Some 2,000 protesters staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia to demand the resignation of the countrys Social Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev. The conservative opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke at the event held late on ...

Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia

President Donald Trump has renewed baseless claims that massive fraud and crooked officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said hell go to Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate runoff elections. This has a ...

Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon, pollution levels: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is Indias partner in its quest for a future with low carbon and pollution levels, and exuded confidence that solar energy would constitute over 25 per cent of his countrys ...

Britain asks regulator to assess Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Friday asked its medicine regulator to assess Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidate for temporary supply, a step towards beginning a roll-out before the end of the year. AstraZeneca expects 4 million doses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020