High-speed mobile data services to continue in Ganderbal, Udhampur till Dec 11

High-speed internet services have been extended in Udhampur and Ganderbal districts till December 11 on postpaid sims, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday. The administration further said that 2G services on verified prepaid sims will continue in the other 18 districts of the Union Territory.

The Home Department of the UT administration issued an order in this regard on Thursday. "With the announcement of elections to the District development council constituencies and by-elections to fill the vacancies in the Panchayati Raj Institutions/ Urban Local Bodies, intense political activity is being witnessed across the Union Territory of the J-K. with extensive campaigning by the contesting candidates," the official order said.

Earlier, high-speed mobile data services were continued till November 26 in Udhampur and Ganderbal districts by the UT administration on November 13. "The official letter said that there have been continued attempts from across the border to disrupt the elections process by vitiating the security environment," it said.

"The law enforcement agencies have well-founded apprehensions of enhanced efforts by Pakistan for causing public disaffection, recruitment in the terrorists' ranks as well as infiltration attempts, which heavily depend upon high-speed internet. There has been a surge in terrorist activities, specific instances being that at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu and Parimpora, Srinagar," the statement added.(ANI)

