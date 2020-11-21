Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganderbal football academy training youths from district in J-K

A football academy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, headed by Afaaq Rahim, a young physical education masters student, is motivating and teaching local youths to play the sport.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:20 IST
Ganderbal football academy training youths from district in J-K
Young trainees at the football academy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A football academy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, headed by Afaaq Rahim, a young physical education masters student, is motivating and teaching local youths to play the sport. Youngsters say that they want to make their career in football and play at the academy twice a day in different categories - Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18.

Before the academy was established, the youth had to take a trip to the neighbouring district just to have a place to play. Now, they have their own space and are guided by Rahim. "I started this academy as I believe that there is a lot of potential in the young people of Jammu and Kashmir. I initially wanted to start a football club but that was turning out to be quite expensive so I started an institute instead," Rahim told ANI.

Sahil Bashir, a trainee at the academy expressed gratitude to their mentor for providing them with a place to play and giving them opportunities to explore the sport. "Sir takes us to a lot of diff places to play. We don't get a lot of support from society as many people think that football will distract us from our studies. But sir has helped us out. I am extremely grateful to him for giving me this opportunity," Bashir said.

Another trainee, Gowhar Ahmad said that although people in the Valley think that football was a waste of time, it kept youths away from doing drugs and was keeping them active and fit. "People here don't realise that this sport is such a good thing for the youth. Those who don't play football often do drugs and other bad things to keep themselves occupied. We are very grateful to have sir with us as he guides and gives us many opportunities," Ahmad said. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League ISL season finals in Budapest this weekend. Jackpot times, new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat...

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...

Security being used as a pretext to impede and customize democracy in J&K: Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of newly cobbled up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD Farooq Abdullah on Saturday objected to the treatment meted out to the amalgam candidates, saying security is being used ...

C'garh: Two Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Two Naxals, including a senior cadre carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said on Saturday. Korsa Dasru 45, a member of Madded Area Committee of Maoists, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020