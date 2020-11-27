Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee members stock up essentials as they move towards Delhi

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee on Friday were seen stocking up essentials in trolleys here for their tractor rally towards Delhi. "We have loaded food material for months and cooking utensils in our trolleys. We're all headed towards Delhi now," said one of the protesting farmers.

Another protestor said: "We are approaching Delhi peacefully. They are trying to stop us by using tear gas and water cannons. We are the farmers of Punjab, we provide food grains to the people of the country. We are going to get our rights." Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). "We have been doing a peaceful protest and we will continue it. We will enter Delhi protesting peacefully. In a democracy, one should be allowed to protest," said one of the farmers.

Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked. Also, vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. "Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police. Meanwhile, commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems. "I am coming from Jammu and was supposed to reach Delhi yesterday evening. We have no updates so far," said Shivangi, a commuter stuck in Panipat.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)