Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office with malafide intent: HC orders evaluation of damages

In a setback to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay High Court on Friday held that the demolition at the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was with malafide intent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:38 IST
Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office with malafide intent: HC orders evaluation of damages
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a setback to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay High Court on Friday held that the demolition at the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was with malafide intent. A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla set aside the BMC notices dated September 7 and 9 issued to Kangana Ranaut and directed that a valuer be appointed to ascertain the damages caused due to the demolition.

"The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut," the bench said and asked the actress to exercise restraint while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise. The court, while holding that the petition filed by Ranaut against the demolition was maintainable, noted that the demolition was not good in law and malafide.

The Bombay High Court had last month reserved its order on a plea filed by Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of her property in Bandra by the BMC after hearing submissions from all the parties in the matter. The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

Earlier, the High Court had stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Ranaut's property. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition at her office. The BMC had earlier started demolishing parts of her office, which is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills, for what it claimed were unauthorised alterations.

The demolition had come at a time when Ranaut was engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Finch, Smith hit centuries to guide hosts to mammoth 374/6

Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Austral...

Development Starts at Grassroots Level: BJP Gachibowli Division Contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a communitys growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunit...

Finch, Smith hit tons in Australian top order fury

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, here on Friday. O...

World Bank takes initiative to boost Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recovery

The World Banks new Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, completed his first visit to Sri Lanka today. The purpose of this visit was to meet key policymakers and understand the countrys development priori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020