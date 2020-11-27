Left Menu
COVID-19: Hindu College alumni providing aid of Rs 20,000 to needy students

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Delhi University's Hindu College has set up a 'pandemic study grant' to provide financial support of the full annual fees of Rs 20,000 to all needy student in the college amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:59 IST
Hindu College (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Delhi University's Hindu College has set up a 'pandemic study grant' to provide financial support of the full annual fees of Rs 20,000 to all needy student in the college amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Hindu College OSA, in a press release dated November 26, said that this initiative will help students belonging to families whose annual income is under Rs 5 lakhs and will provide a one-time study grant up to Rs 20,000 to cover the annual fee as "the pandemic has created major problems for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and they are facing a huge challenge in paying the College Annual Fees."

"The students, who would like to apply for this assistance can submit their application, along with Family Income Certificate to Mahesh Rawat, Accounts Department, Hindu College or on his email maheshrawathinducollege@gmail.com," the release read. Association president Ravi Burman said that in the long-term, the alumni are planning an "OSA - Principal PC Verma Study Grant Fund' which will disburse annual college fees to select needy students every year".

The association is also collecting donations for the fund. "Alumni are requested to contribute to this fund and can do so by sending a cheque in favour of 'Old Students Association, Hindu College' or by making the Donation online on our alumni portal. All such donations will be eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act," the association said. (ANI)

